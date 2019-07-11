The annual nine-day Fiesta de San Fermín began in Spain this week. The festival, including the famous Running of the Bulls, attracts thousands of visitors to Pamplona every year. The festival kicks off with massive crowds at the chupinazo in Pamplona’s town square, followed by a carnival, fireworks, the Running of the Bulls, and many bullfights. Held since 1591, San Fermín remains a popular, though dangerous and controversial, event.
Running of the Bulls 2019: The Fiesta de San Fermín
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.