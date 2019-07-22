Photos: Days of Protest in Puerto Rico

For 10 days now, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the United States territory of Puerto Rico to demand the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló. The calls for Rosselló to step down come after the leak of a group chat between Rosselló and his aides and Cabinet members, in which offensive, misogynistic, and homophobic comments were made. This follows ongoing public dissatisfaction with Puerto Rico’s government amid corruption scandals and continued problems related to recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria.

