Photos of the Week: Toxic Beauty, Giant Boots, Twilight Swimming

Hot birds in France, the Festival of the Trays in Portugal, kid “muggers” in Washington state, a giant Frida Kahlo in Mexico City, sea lion rescue in California, the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, earthquake damage in California, the World Roller Games in Barcelona, a Melania Trump monument in Slovenia, the Women's World Cup final in France, bull festivals in Spain, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Susana Vera / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jul 11, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Running of the Bulls 2019: The Fiesta de San Fermín

    The annual Fiesta de San Fermín, including the famous Running of the Bulls, began in Spain this week.

  • Michael Heiman / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 10, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Photos of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions Victory Ticker-Tape Parade

    Thousands of fans lined New York’s “Canyon of Heroes” to cheer for the U.S. women’s national soccer team, now the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions.

  • Mark Evans / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 9, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Scenes From the Sydney Surf

    Images of the dazzling light of the low sun on churning water, and some of the amazing encounters and rides experienced by surfers along the New South Wales coast

  • Richard Vogel / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jul 5, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cool Pup, Orion Launch, Pitch Invader

    Flooding in Irkutsk, a freak hailstorm in Mexico, Fourth of July fireworks in New York, Women’s World Cup semifinals in France, water shortages in India, surfing in Sydney, and much more.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  2. Sam Shepard Saw It All Coming
  3. The Slackification of the American Home
  4. A Groundbreaking Study Is Good News for Cats—And People
  5. Britain Is Hoarding a Treasure No One Is Allowed to See
  6. The Chinese Influence Effort Hiding in Plain Sight
  7. Aziz Ansari and the Physics of Moving Forward
  8. Your Professional Decline Is Coming (Much) Sooner Than You Think
  9. The Deepening Crisis in Evangelical Christianity
  10. IVF Mix-Ups Have Broken the Definition of Parenthood
Back to Top