Hot birds in France, the Festival of the Trays in Portugal, kid “muggers” in Washington state, a giant Frida Kahlo in Mexico City, sea lion rescue in California, the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, earthquake damage in California, the World Roller Games in Barcelona, a Melania Trump monument in Slovenia, the Women's World Cup final in France, bull festivals in Spain, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Toxic Beauty, Giant Boots, Twilight Swimming
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.