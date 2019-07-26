Photos of the Week: European Heat Wave, Canoe Journey, Foggy Dinner

Puffins in Wales, baseball in San Francisco, a boat market in Bangladesh, wildfires in Portugal, protests in Puerto Rico, Comic-Con International in San Diego, swimming and diving in South Korea, a ballerina at the Louvre, canola fields in Alberta, the polar bear Nanook in Germany, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Allan Grant / The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 24, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Opening Day at Disneyland: Photos From 1955

    A look back at the opening days of the Disneyland theme park, in Anaheim, California, in 1955.

  • Sergio Azenha / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jul 23, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    Wildfires Rage in Central Portugal

    Several fires in the Castelo Branco region injured dozens before being largely contained.

  • Jose Jimenez / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 22, 2019
    • 23 Photos

    Photos: Days of Protest in Puerto Rico

    Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • Jul 20, 2019
    • 50 Photos

    Apollo 11 Moon Landing: Photos From 50 Years Ago

    Fifty photos of the historic Apollo 11 mission on the 50th anniversary of that “giant leap.”

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Antiques Road Show: The Real State of the U.S. Military
  2. The Bill for America First Is Coming Due
  3. A Diary of Toxic Love
  4. Why We’re Moving Forward With Impeachment
  5. Soon There Will Be Unlimited Hair
  6. Why Trump Cares About A$AP Rocky’s Sweden Arrest
  7. The Millennial Left Is Tired of Waiting
  8. Impeachment, but Without the Moral Clarity
  9. The Coming End of an Era at NASA
  10. The GOP Finally Rejects Trump
Back to Top