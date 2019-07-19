Cliff diving in Beirut, “swan upping” in London, protests against Puerto Rico’s governor, underwater violin in Malta, Wimbledon finals in London, a newborn walrus in Florida, a projected rocket in Washington, D.C., flooding in Louisiana, cattle in New Zealand, the Winegrowers Festival in Switzerland, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Crocodile Kiss, Glacier Blanket, Bear Cemetery
