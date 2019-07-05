Flooding in Irkutsk, a freak hailstorm in Mexico, an eruption near Sicily, Fourth of July fireworks in New York, a DMZ visit in North Korea, Women's World Cup semifinals in France, water shortages in India, haute couture fashion in Paris, surfing in Sydney, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Cool Pup, Orion Launch, Pitch Invader
