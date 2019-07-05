Photos of the Week: Cool Pup, Orion Launch, Pitch Invader

Stan Honda / AFP / Getty In Focus

15 Photos Photos of the 2019 Total Solar Eclipse A few images of yesterday’s celestial event, and of those who were fortunate enough to witness it

Ivan Shum / Clicks Images via Getty In Focus

30 Photos Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Break Into Legislative Council Building Late on Monday, a group of protesters broke off from the largely peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong to smash their way into Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.

Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty In Focus

31 Photos Photos From Glastonbury 2019 Images from this year’s edition of the world’s largest greenfield music and performing-arts festival, at Worthy Farm near Somerset, England.