Photos of the Week: Cool Pup, Orion Launch, Pitch Invader

Flooding in Irkutsk, a freak hailstorm in Mexico, an eruption near Sicily, Fourth of July fireworks in New York, a DMZ visit in North Korea, Women's World Cup semifinals in France, water shortages in India, haute couture fashion in Paris, surfing in Sydney, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Stan Honda / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 3, 2019
    • 15 Photos

    Photos of the 2019 Total Solar Eclipse

    A few images of yesterday’s celestial event, and of those who were fortunate enough to witness it

  • Ivan Shum / Clicks Images via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 2, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Break Into Legislative Council Building

    Late on Monday, a group of protesters broke off from the largely peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong to smash their way into Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.

  • Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 1, 2019
    • 31 Photos

    Photos From Glastonbury 2019

    Images from this year’s edition of the world’s largest greenfield music and performing-arts festival, at Worthy Farm near Somerset, England.

  • NASA Earth Observatory
    • In Focus
    • Jun 28, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mermaid Parade, Scarlet Sails, Moss Man

    The Monte Cristo Challenge in France, bagpipes at the Department of Justice, a Spinosaurus in Philadelphia, the Women’s World Cup in France, mud people in the Philippines, a bee-wearing record attempt in Turkey, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What You Lose When You Gain a Spouse
  2. What a Pediatrician Saw Inside a Border Patrol Warehouse
  3. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  4. Your Professional Decline Is Coming (Much) Sooner Than You Think
  5. The Exceptional Cruelty of a No-Hugging Policy
  6. The Strengthening Anti-China Bonds Between Hong Kong and Taiwan
  7. For Smart Animals, Octopuses Are Very Weird
  8. Why Waves of Seaweed Have Been Smothering Caribbean Beaches
  9. A Crime by Any Name
  10. “There Is Only Trump”
Back to Top