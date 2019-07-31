While July is the warmest month of any year in the Northern Hemisphere, this month—July 2019—is shaping up to be the hottest month ever recorded. All-time temperature records are being broken across North America and Europe. More wildfires than normal are raging across Russia, burning more than 7 million acres so far. Heat waves are affecting many parts of the Arctic and Greenland’s ice sheet, creating one of the “greatest melting events ever recorded.” While people and animals are still finding ways to enjoy the warm weather, they are also working to cope with the extremes.