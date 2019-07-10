Photos of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions Victory Ticker-Tape Parade

After the U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated the Netherlands in France on Sunday, winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup for a record fourth time, the players received a hero’s welcome today. Tens of thousands of soccer fans lined New York City’s “Canyon of Heroes,” cheering for the team, throwing confetti from windows, and shouting “U.S.A.!” and “Equal pay!” Arriving at city hall, each member of the team was handed a key to the city during a ceremony to wrap up the parade.

