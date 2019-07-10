Photos of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions Victory Ticker-Tape Parade

After the U.S. women’s national soccer team defeated the Netherlands in France on Sunday, winning the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup for a record fourth time, the players received a hero’s welcome today. Tens of thousands of soccer fans lined New York City’s “Canyon of Heroes,” cheering for the team, throwing confetti from windows, and shouting “U.S.A.!” and “Equal pay!” Arriving at city hall, each member of the team was handed a key to the city during a ceremony to wrap up the parade.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mark Evans / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 9, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Scenes From the Sydney Surf

    Images of the dazzling light of the low sun on churning water, and some of the amazing encounters and rides experienced by surfers along the New South Wales coast

  • Richard Vogel / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jul 5, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Cool Pup, Orion Launch, Pitch Invader

    Flooding in Irkutsk, a freak hailstorm in Mexico, Fourth of July fireworks in New York, Women’s World Cup semifinals in France, water shortages in India, surfing in Sydney, and much more.

  • Stan Honda / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 3, 2019
    • 15 Photos

    Photos of the 2019 Total Solar Eclipse

    A few images of yesterday’s celestial event, and of those who were fortunate enough to witness it

  • Ivan Shum / Clicks Images via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 2, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Break Into Legislative Council Building

    Late on Monday, a group of protesters broke off from the largely peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong to smash their way into Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Americans Shouldn’t Have to Drive, but the Law Insists on It
  2. The Cultural Fault Lines of I Love You, Now Die
  3. Tucker Carlson Has Failed to Assimilate
  4. Elementary Education Has Gone Terribly Wrong
  5. The Reason Anxious People Often Have Allergies
  6. The Story of Humans and Neanderthals in Europe Is Being Rewritten
  7. The Deepening Crisis in Evangelical Christianity
  8. What You Lose When You Gain a Spouse
  9. Trump’s Tweets Take Down Another Career
  10. Arresting Jeffrey Epstein Is Just the Start
Back to Top