Photos of the 2019 Total Solar Eclipse

Yesterday, thousands of people in Chile and Argentina stood outside and gazed at the sky as day turned briefly to night during this year’s only total solar eclipse. For two minutes, Earth’s moon completely blocked the sun, allowing observers in the path of its shadow to see solar prominences and the sun’s vast corona extending out into space. Gathered here, a few images from yesterday of this celestial event, and those who were fortunate enough to witness it.

