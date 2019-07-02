Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Break Into Legislative Council Building

On Monday, the anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China, huge numbers of pro-democracy protesters marched peacefully through the city. Late in the day, a large group of demonstrators from the mostly leaderless movement broke off and faced off against riot police at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building. Eventually, they smashed their way into the building and swarmed inside, damaging fixtures and equipment, tearing down portraits, spray-painting slogans and graffiti, and occupying the building for a short time. Police eventually responded with force, and protesters vacated the building. The development is a new chapter in the history of Hong Kong protesters’ defiance toward China, and authorities in Beijing wasted no time in condemning the “serious illegal acts” that they said might lead to a breakdown in the social order. See also previous recent coverage: “Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Return to the Streets,” and “Why These Hong Kong Protests Are Different” by Timothy McLaughlin.