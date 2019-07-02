Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Break Into Legislative Council Building

On Monday, the anniversary of Britain’s handover of Hong Kong to China, huge numbers of pro-democracy protesters marched peacefully through the city. Late in the day, a large group of demonstrators from the mostly leaderless movement broke off and faced off against riot police at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building. Eventually, they smashed their way into the building and swarmed inside, damaging fixtures and equipment, tearing down portraits, spray-painting slogans and graffiti, and occupying the building for a short time. Police eventually responded with force, and protesters vacated the building. The development is a new chapter in the history of Hong Kong protesters’ defiance toward China, and authorities in Beijing wasted no time in condemning the “serious illegal acts” that they said might lead to a breakdown in the social order. See also previous recent coverage: “Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Return to the Streets,” and “Why These Hong Kong Protests Are Different” by Timothy McLaughlin.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jul 1, 2019
    • 31 Photos

    Photos From Glastonbury 2019

    Images from this year’s edition of the world’s largest greenfield music and performing-arts festival, at Worthy Farm near Somerset, England.

  • NASA Earth Observatory
    • In Focus
    • Jun 28, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mermaid Parade, Scarlet Sails, Moss Man

    The Monte Cristo Challenge in France, bagpipes at the Department of Justice, a Spinosaurus in Philadelphia, the Women’s World Cup in France, mud people in the Philippines, a bee-wearing record attempt in Turkey, and much more

  • David Mcnew / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 27, 2019
    • 30 Photos

    Photos From a Month of Pride

    A look at Pride 2019 parades and events from around the world

  • Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 26, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Photos from the Mexico-Guatemala Border

    Under pressure from the Trump administration, and its own citizens, the government of Mexican President Obrador is building a response to limit the continued flow of U.S.-bound immigrants across the country’s borders.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. What You Lose When You Gain a Spouse
  2. How Americans Decided Dogs Can’t Eat Grains
  3. For Smart Animals, Octopuses Are Very Weird
  4. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  5. Your Professional Decline Is Coming (Much) Sooner Than You Think
  6. The Shocking Falling-Out Between Taylor Swift and a Longtime Ally
  7. The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Must Win
  8. How Long Can John Bolton Take This?
  9. What Trump Did in Osaka Was Worse Than Lying
  10. The Power of One Push-Up
Back to Top