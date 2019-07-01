Photos From Glastonbury 2019

This weekend, approximately 175,000 music fans gathered at Worthy Farm, near Somerset, England, for the 2019 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts. Tickets for this year’s festival sold out in just 36 minutes. Attendees were treated to performances by Stormzy, The Killers, Janet Jackson, Billie Eilish, Jeff Goldblum, Kylie Minogue, The Cure, and many more. The five-day festival wrapped up last night, and today workers and volunteer cleanup crews are tidying the trampled farm grounds. Gathered here are some scenes from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

