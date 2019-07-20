Apollo 11 Moon Landing: Photos From 50 Years Ago

On July 20, 1969,  astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human being to walk on another world, famously marking the moment with the phrase: “That’s one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind.” After months of preparation, preceded by years of development and testing, the crew of NASA’s Apollo 11 lifted off from Florida on July 16, arriving at the moon on July 19. While Command Module Pilot Michael Collins remained in lunar orbit, Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin descended to the surface and spent two and a half hours on the moon, setting up experiments, taking photos, and gathering samples. After their safe return home, the crew were celebrated by politicians and the public as they embarked on a 45-day goodwill tour, visiting a total of 27 cities in 24 countries.  Below, 50 photos of the historic Apollo 11 mission, on the 50th anniversary of that giant leap. Editor’s Note: This article is part of a series reflecting on Apollo 11, 50 years later.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. ‘It Makes Us Want to Support Him More’
  2. The Economist Who Would Fix the American Dream
  3. The Future of the City Is Childless
  4. What Is the Apollo 11 Landing Site Like Now?
  5. What Americans Do Now Will Define Us Forever
  6. Apollo 11 Moon Landing: Photos From 50 Years Ago
  7. ‘He Said Yes!’
  8. The Quiet Cruelty of When Harry Met Sally
  9. The Origins of the ‘Acting White’ Charge
  10. The Deepening Crisis in Evangelical Christianity
Back to Top