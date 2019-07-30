Faces of the 2019 Pan American Games

The 2019 Pan American Games started on July 26 in Lima, Peru, and will continue until August 11. More than 6,500 athletes from all over North and South America have gathered to compete in 419 events in 39 sports. Many photographers are on the scene as well, capturing the drama of the games, as competitors give their all in pursuit of a place on the podium during the medal ceremonies. Gathered here, images of some of the joy, effort, concentration, frustration, and exhaustion made apparent on the faces of the athletes.