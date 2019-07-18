2019 Audubon Photography Awards

The winners of the the tenth annual Audubon Photography Awards competition have just been announced.  Photographers entered images in four categories: professional, amateur, youth, and plants for birds. More than 8,000 images depicting birdlife from all 50 states  and 10 Canadian provinces were judged. The National Audubon Society was again kind enough to share some of this year’s winners and runners-up with us below. You can also see all of the top 100 entries at the Audubon website.

