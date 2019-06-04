Views From Above: The Past Eight Months in Orbit

Since late last year, nine different astronauts from four nations have rotated through Expeditions 57, 58, and 59 aboard the International Space Station, which is still orbiting 250 miles above Earth more than 20 years since its first component was launched. These recent expeditions carried out observations and experiments related to cancer research, climate change, human endurance in microgravity, free-flying robotic exploration technologies, and much more. And of course, in their free time, the astronauts took hundreds of incredible photographs of our home planet from their unique vantage point.