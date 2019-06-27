Photos From a Month of Pride

We’re in the last few days of June—a month celebrated around the world as LGBTQ Pride month—commemorated with colorful parades, vocal protests, public art, and events. The events are a time for celebration, and for recognizing accomplishments and progress that has been made as a community, cheered on by supporters, neighbors, and advocates. Many of the month’s events work to continue to raise awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender issues; to promote equality, and to eliminate discrimination. On the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots, a look at Pride 2019 parades and events from around the world.

