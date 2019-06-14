Photos of the Week: Mammoth Swing, Stanley Cup, Frog Wedding

Marmittes / Shutterstock In Focus

21 Photos The Cold War Bunkers of Albania The paranoid worldview of Enver Hoxha, the leader of Albania during the Cold War, led to a massive “bunkerization” project that resulted in the building of nearly 175,000 concrete bunkers across the country.

20 Photos Photos: Fans of the 2019 Women’s World Cup Less than a week into the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 14 of the scheduled 52 games have already been played by some of the 24 national teams at stadiums in nine cities across France.

20 Photos Photos: Massive Protests in Hong Kong Organizers claim that more than 1 million demonstrators took to the streets to denounce a proposed bill that would allow extradition to China and undercut Hong Kong’s independence.