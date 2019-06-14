Photos of the Week: Mammoth Swing, Stanley Cup, Frog Wedding

Art Basel displays in Switzerland, a volcanic eruption in North Sumatra, massive protests in Hong Kong, LA Pride Festival in California, fashion week in London, Jackaroo and Jillaroo school in Australia, Women's World Cup soccer in France, preparing for Cyclone Vayu in Pakistan, and much more.

    The Cold War Bunkers of Albania

    The paranoid worldview of Enver Hoxha, the leader of Albania during the Cold War, led to a massive “bunkerization” project that resulted in the building of nearly 175,000 concrete bunkers across the country.

    Photos: Fans of the 2019 Women’s World Cup

    Less than a week into the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 14 of the scheduled 52 games have already been played by some of the 24 national teams at stadiums in nine cities across France.

    Photos: Massive Protests in Hong Kong

    Organizers claim that more than 1 million demonstrators took to the streets to denounce a proposed bill that would allow extradition to China and undercut Hong Kong’s independence.

    Photos of the Week: Jupiter Vortex, Sika Deer, Big Air

    A presidential visit to the United Kingdom, rainbow flags on the Stonewall National Monument, flooding on the Mississippi River, D-Day anniversary observations in France, Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Turkey, and much more

