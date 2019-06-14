Art Basel displays in Switzerland, a volcanic eruption in North Sumatra, massive protests in Hong Kong, LA Pride Festival in California, fashion week in London, Jackaroo and Jillaroo school in Australia, Women's World Cup soccer in France, preparing for Cyclone Vayu in Pakistan, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Mammoth Swing, Stanley Cup, Frog Wedding
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.