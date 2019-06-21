A hungry polar bear in Russia, rescued cats in the United Arab Emirates, a King Kong sculpture in France, Women's World Cup action in France, exuberant Raptors fans in Toronto, the Royal Highland Show in Scotland, a Harley Davidson rally in Portugal, a “Protest Against Divisiveness” in New York, a decommissioned oil platform in England, aquabike racing in Hungary, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Kangaroo Boxing, Royal Ascot, Moon Pool
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.