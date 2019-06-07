Photos of the Week: Jupiter Vortex, Sika Deer, Big Air

A presidential visit to the United Kingdom, rainbow flags on the Stonewall National Monument, flooding on the Mississippi River, opposition rallies in Venezuela, sculpture on New York’s High Line, D-Day anniversary observations in France, a humpback whale near San Francisco Bay, Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Turkey, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Kevin Frayer / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 6, 2019
    • 17 Photos

    Honey Hunting on the Cliffs of China’s Yunnan Province

    Traditional honey hunters dangle from rope ladders in pursuit of valuable “cliff honey.”

  • Bettmann / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 5, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: The Battle for Women’s Suffrage in the U.S.

    Images of some of the brave women who worked tirelessly for years to demand equal rights, and finally succeeded by having them written into law

  • NASA
    • In Focus
    • Jun 4, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Views From Above: The Past Eight Months in Orbit

    Some of the hundreds of incredible photographs taken recently of our home planet from the unique vantage point of astronauts aboard the International Space Station

  • Igor Kostin / Sygma via Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 3, 2019
    • 18 Photos

    Photos From the 1986 Chernobyl Disaster

    Thirty-three years ago, a series of explosions destroyed Chernobyl’s reactor No. 4, starting a blaze that burned for 10 days and sent a plume of radiation around the world—and that was just the beginning of the disaster.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. When Grown-Ups Get Caught in Teens’ AirDrop Crossfire
  2. How Biden’s Campaign Confronted Him on Abortion
  3. Some Real News About Fake News
  4. First Wave at Omaha Beach
  5. A High-School Porn Star’s Cry for Help
  6. Parents Gone Wild: High Drama Inside D.C.’s Most Elite Private School
  7. The Friends Who Have Been Playing the Same Game of Dungeons & Dragons for 30 Years
  8. Bill Barr’s Dangerous Claims
  9. GOP Lawmakers Are Quietly Turning Against the Death Penalty
  10. The Secret of Big Little Lies
Back to Top