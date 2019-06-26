Photos: Mexico’s Efforts to Slow the Flow of Immigrants at Its Southern Border

Mexico recently deployed 6,500 members of its newly formed National Guard to its southern states, along the border with Guatemala. Responding to pressures from Donald Trump’s administration, and to stresses placed on its own citizens by the constant flow of Central American, Cuban, Haitian, and African immigrants bound for the United States, the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is still building a response. Obrador stated that Mexico is trying to continue to help those fleeing poverty and violence at home, while still working to increase security and tighten border controls. Along the border, interceptions, detentions, and deportations of immigrants are increasing, straining Mexico’s already overtaxed capacity to hold detainees and process asylum seekers.

