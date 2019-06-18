Photos: The Moods of Monument Valley

Monument Valley sits on the Utah-Arizona border, within the Navajo Nation reservation. The iconic sandstone buttes that dot the valley floor can mostly be accessed or viewed from Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, which—though instantly recognizable—has many fewer visitors annually than the nearby Grand Canyon. Gathered here, a collection of images of some of the many moods of the valley, from wild storms to dusky evenings to bright, sunlit panoramas.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

