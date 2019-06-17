Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong citizens filled the city’s streets for a second weekend of protest against a controversial extradition bill that would allow authorities to send suspected criminals to China. The demonstration took place despite an earlier statement from Chief Executive Carrie Lam indicating that the proposed bill would be suspended indefinitely. Marchers were calling for Hong Kong’s leadership to step down and for a full withdrawal the extradition bill. Organizers claim that more than 2 million people took part in the march in Hong Kong on Sunday. For more on this latest round of marches by Hong Kong’s protest movement, read “Why These Hong Kong Protests Are Different” by Timothy McLaughlin.