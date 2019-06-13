The Cold War Bunkers of Albania

During the Cold War, Enver Hoxha, the hard-line leader of the People’s Socialist Republic of Albania, embraced isolationist and paranoid views, leading to the launch of a massive “bunkerization” project to defend the nation in 1968. Over 20 years, nearly 175,000 reinforced concrete bunkers were built across Albania, lining seashores and lakes, and dotting mountain passes, borders, farmland, and towns—at great expense and effort. However, these bunkers were never used as intended: They never sheltered the populace from a Soviet attack or an invasion by a neighbor, though they did see limited use during the Kosovo War and Albanian Civil War in the 1990s. In recent years, a few of the disused structures have been converted into hostels, homes, or museums, and many have been removed altogether, but most continue to slowly decay in place.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Christian Hartmann / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Jun 12, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Fans of the 2019 Women’s World Cup

    Less than a week into the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 14 of the scheduled 52 games have already been played by some of the 24 national teams at stadiums in nine cities across France.

  • Dale De La Rey / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 10, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: Massive Protests in Hong Kong

    Organizers claim that more than 1 million demonstrators took to the streets to denounce a proposed bill that would allow extradition to China and undercut Hong Kong’s independence.

  • Ivan Romano / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 7, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Jupiter Vortex, Sika Deer, Big Air

    A presidential visit to the United Kingdom, rainbow flags on the Stonewall National Monument, flooding on the Mississippi River, D-Day anniversary observations in France, Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Turkey, and much more

  • Kevin Frayer / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 6, 2019
    • 17 Photos

    Honey Hunting on the Cliffs of China’s Yunnan Province

    Traditional honey hunters dangle from rope ladders in pursuit of valuable “cliff honey.”

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. America’s Job Listings Have Gone Off the Deep End
  2. Brace for a Voter-Turnout Tsunami
  3. Kellyanne Conway Broke the Law—And Is Going to Get Away With It
  4. Why Housing Policy Feels Like Generational Warfare
  5. Sanders’s Speech About Socialism Was Deeply Unserious
  6. How a Negotiation Expert Would Bargain With Kids
  7. The Worst Patients in the World
  8. Welfare Money Is Paying for a Lot of Things Besides Welfare
  9. Tensions in the Gulf Are a Geopolitical Black Hole
  10. Trump’s Electoral Shenanigans Are Getting Worse
Back to Top