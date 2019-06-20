Apollo Training: When Arizona Stood In for the Moon

Throughout the 1960s, NASA scientists and technicians worked relentlessly to train their astronauts for the Apollo missions to come. Locations throughout Arizona were selected by the United States Geological Survey’s new astrogeology branch to serve as lunar analogues—the moon right here at home. Arizona had plenty of existing craters, exposed canyons, volcanic cinder cones, and lava fields to test NASA’s people, suits, vehicles, and equipment. And to make things even more lunar, a field north of Flagstaff was loaded with explosives and blown to bits to create a cratered landscape complete with ejecta, the underlying rock excavated and flung onto the surface by the simulated meteor impacts.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Chan Srithaweeporn / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 18, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: The Moods of Monument Valley

    A collection of images of some of the many moods of this iconic valley, from wild storms to dusky evenings to bright, sunlit panoramas

  • Vincent Yu / AP
    • In Focus
    • Jun 17, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    Photos: Hong Kong Protesters Return to the Streets

    Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong citizens filled the city’s streets for a second weekend of protest against a controversial extradition bill.

  • Romeo Gacad / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Jun 14, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mammoth Swing, Stanley Cup, Frog Wedding

    Art Basel displays in Switzerland, a volcanic eruption in North Sumatra, massive protests in Hong Kong, the L.A. Pride Festival in California, jackaroo and jillaroo school in Australia, and much more

  • Marmittes / Shutterstock
    • In Focus
    • Jun 13, 2019
    • 21 Photos

    The Cold War Bunkers of Albania

    The paranoid worldview of Enver Hoxha, the leader of Albania during the Cold War, led to a massive “bunkerization” project that resulted in the building of nearly 175,000 concrete bunkers across the country.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Your Professional Decline Is Coming (Much) Sooner Than You Think
  2. What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane
  3. Welcome to the Era of Branded Engagements
  4. The Problem With HR
  5. The White House Is Nowhere Near Ready for Impeachment
  6. Narlugas Are Real
  7. AOC’s Critics Are Pretending Not to Know How Language Works
  8. The Case for Reparations
  9. The Tree With Matchmaking Powers
  10. The Biggest Obstacle to Trump’s Victory in 2020
Back to Top