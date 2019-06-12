Photos: Fans of the 2019 Women’s World Cup

Less than a week into the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 14 of the scheduled 52 games have already been played by some of the 24 national teams at stadiums in nine cities across France. Fans from around the world have been cheering, following the drama, and sending their support, either in France or from home, riding emotional roller coasters as their team leaves it all on the field. The final this year is scheduled for Sunday, July 7.