Winners of the 2019 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition

Entrants in this year’s contest were invited to submit images that showcase Earth’s biodiversity and show some of the mounting threats to the natural world. These images originally appeared on bioGraphic, an online magazine about science and sustainability and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences’ BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.  The organizers were kind enough to share some of the winners and finalists here, selected from nearly 6,500 entries. The captions were written by the bioGraphic editorial staff, and lightly edited for style.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Lee Jin-man / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 3, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: German Asparagus, Traffic Zebras, Enormous Bear

    The Great Mosque of Djenne in Mali, pet rescue in flooded Quebec, the NRA Fashion and Firearms show in Indiana, a giant “spider” in New York, an attempted uprising in Venezuela, a tornado in Romania, and much more

  • © David Odisho / National Geographic Travel Photo Contest
    • In Focus
    • May 2, 2019
    • 10 Photos

    2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

    This year’s photo competition is still under way, with entries being accepted for just one more day—the competition closes at noon ET on May 3.

  • Carl De Souza / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 1, 2019
    • 18 Photos

    Photos: The Worshippers of the Valley of the Dawn

    Spiritual communication, alien reincarnation, Judeo-Christian doctrine, Egyptian symbolism, mysticism, and more are practiced and taught by this religious community in Vale do Amanhecer, just outside Brasilia, Brazil.

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 30, 2019
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: The Royal Life of Emperor Akihito

    A collection of images of Akihito and his wife, Michiko, through the years, in their roles as emperor and empress of Japan.

