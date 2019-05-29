Tornado Damage: 13 Days of Devastation in Photos

Every day for nearly two weeks now, severe weather systems have spawned multiple tornadoes across America’s Midwest and Northeast—an average of 27.5 tornadoes a day, according to NBC News. From Oklahoma to New Jersey, storms have been bringing destructive winds and rainfall to small towns, farms, and suburbs, causing at least seven deaths and leaving behind ruined buildings, power outages, and the threat of flooding. Gathered here: images of some of the cities and towns affected by this tornado outbreak over the past 13 days.