Photos: The Worshipers of the Valley of the Dawn

Every year, on May 1, worshipers of the Vale do Amanhecer spiritual community in Brazil gather for their biggest ceremony of the year, the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator. The religion known as Vale do Amanhecer, (or Valley of the Dawn, or, officially, Social Works of the Christian Spiritualist Order) was founded in 1959 by a charismatic woman known as Tia Neiva. Neiva had been working as a truck driver in Brasilia when she began to experience visions of spirits and extraterrestrial beings who she said imparted lessons to her. The spiritual group she began with her partner Mario Sassi grew into a community of thousands of mediums today who claim to communicate with spirits, combining doctrines and symbolism from Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Incan and Afro-Brazilian religions, ancient Egyptian concepts, and a belief in extraterrestrial life, intergalactic travel, and reincarnation. Members of the movement claim to have hundreds of thousands of adherents worldwide who attend temples located in Brazil, Portugal, Germany, Japan, and the United States.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Kyodo / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Apr 30, 2019
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: The Royal Life of Emperor Akihito

    A collection of images of Akihito and his wife, Michiko, through the years, in their roles as emperor and empress of Japan.

  • AP
    • In Focus
    • Apr 26, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Unicorn Factory, Bavarian Pilgrims, Miniature Chernobyl

    Thanos in the Philippines, mourning in Sri Lanka, Holy Week in Jerusalem, flooding in Quebec, a light show in Romania, stylish indoor tennis in Barcelona, equestrian vaulting in France, and much more

  • Joe Klamar / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 25, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Photos: Climate-Change Protests Around the World

    Since the beginning of the year, large numbers of protests against government inaction on issues of climate change have been taking place in cities worldwide.

  • Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 24, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Here Are Pictures of More Cows

    Mooving pictures

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Camille Paglia Can’t Say That
  2. Do Married Millennials Cheat on Each Other?
  3. How an Elaborate Plan to Topple Venezuela’s President Went Wrong
  4. Barr Misled the Public—And It Worked
  5. William Barr Didn’t Really Need This Job
  6. Five Things I Learned From the Mueller Report
  7. People Are Clamoring to Buy Old Insulin Pumps
  8. A Revealing Piece of Ancient Human History, Discovered in a Tibetan Cave
  9. The Doorbell Company That’s Selling Fear
  10. Conservatives Have a Different Definition of ‘Fair’
Back to Top