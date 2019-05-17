Photos of the Week: Snowy Ladybug, Shattered Lance, Mexican Smog

Engineering fashion in Beijing, a luxury houseboat for rising seas, flooding in Paraguay, father-daughter soccer in Liverpool, murals on the border wall in Mexico, the Giro d’Italia cycling race in Italy, Buddha’s-birthday observations in Taiwan, Lady Macbeth in Greece, skateboarding in Los Angeles, Ramadan in Indonesia, and much more

