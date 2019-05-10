Photos of the Week: Lion Rescue, Chihuahua Run, Dinosaur Debut

Uber protests in Los Angeles, freedom for Reuters reporters in Myanmar, “My Emperor” cats in Beijing, equestrian jumping in Mexico, Met Gala appearances in New York, Victory Day observations in Russia, Ramadan prayers in Indonesia, art among ruins on a Greek isle, a gathering of the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, missiles over Israel and Gaza, artworks displayed at the Venice Biennale, and much more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

