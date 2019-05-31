Photos of the Week: Cheese Rolling, Spelling Champs, Atlantic Puffin

Sunrise surfing in Australia, an eruption in Indonesia, whaling in the Faroe Islands, sky diving in New York, flooding along the Mississippi River, a horse rescue in tornado-hit Kansas, protests in Kashmir, an appearance by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in Washington, corgi racing in California, high diving in China, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

