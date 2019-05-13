Photos of Huawei’s European-Themed Campus in China

China’s Huawei Technologies is the largest telecommunications-equipment manufacturer in the world, with production and development centers in more than a dozen countries. One of its newest facilities, located in Dongguan, China, is being built as a collection of replicas of European landmarks. The 3.5-square-mile Ox Horn research and development campus is being developed as 12 separate “towns,” with names such as Paris, Verona, and Bruges. Research buildings are being modeled after famous castles, palaces, and more. The Ox Horn campus is designed to accommodate 25,000 employees, and is connected by private trams and trains to other nearby Huawei campuses and to company housing in Shenzhen. Kevin Frayer, a photographer for Getty, was able to visit the still-growing campus, and returned with these images.

