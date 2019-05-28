Photos: The Incredible Ice Formations of Lake Baikal

Lake Baikal, in the Russian region of Siberia, is a massive body of water—the world’s deepest and most voluminous freshwater lake. Its location and the surrounding geography can lead to fascinating phenomena in the winter, as ferocious winds and cycles of melting and refreezing build and sculpt works of structural beauty—stones supported on wind-worn pedestals, undulating surface ice, encrusted beaches, crazy icicles, frozen methane bubbles, and more. Below, a collection of some interesting and beautiful images from the clear ice of Lake Baikal.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Yves Herman / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 24, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Swan Song, Eiffel Climb, Porcelain Starlings

    Tornadoes in Missouri, paratroopers in France, abortion-rights protests in New York City, the Great Wall Marathon in China, a newborn walrus in Germany, and much more

  • Dita Alangkara / AP
    • In Focus
    • May 23, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Post-election Riots in Indonesia

    Supporters of the presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto took to the streets of Jakarta, clashing violently with riot police, after his loss to incumbent President Joko Widodo was announced on Wednesday.

  • CC BY-SA ESA / Rosetta / NavCam
    • In Focus
    • May 22, 2019
    • 23 Photos

    The Small Bodies of the Solar System

    Images of asteroids, comets, trans-Neptunian objects, meteors, and more

  • Nhac Nguyen / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 20, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Buddha Day Celebrations in Photos

    Observations of Vesak, or Buddha Day, from several countries across Asia

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Books of College Libraries Are Turning Into Wallpaper
  2. The Tragedy of Edmund Morris
  3. Facebook’s Dystopian Definition of ‘Fake’
  4. The Abortion Debate Is No Longer About Policy
  5. The Rural-Urban Divide Is More Complicated Than You Think
  6. A Single Scandal Sums Up All of Trump’s Failures
  7. The Mystery of the Disappearing Elephant-Seal Dialects
  8. The Most Unrealistic Proposal in the Democratic Presidential Primary
  9. Self-censorship on Campus Is Bad for Science
  10. There Is Too Much Stuff
Back to Top