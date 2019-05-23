Photos: Deadly Post-election Riots in Indonesia

Yesterday in Jakarta, after it was announced that incumbent President Joko Widodo had been reelected as president of Indonesia, beating former General Prabowo Subianto by 11 percentage points, Subianto’s supporters took to the streets. Protesters made claims of widespread cheating, and clashed with riot police in several locations in Jakarta, setting fire to vehicles and buildings. Police reportedly responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, arresting hundreds. After 24 hours of chaos, six people were reported to have died in the protests—the cause of their deaths are under investigation—and more than 200 were listed as injured. Subianto says he plans to contest the election results in court.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • CC BY-SA ESA / Rosetta / NavCam
    • In Focus
    • May 22, 2019
    • 23 Photos

    The Small Bodies of the Solar System

    Images of asteroids, comets, trans-Neptunian objects, meteors, and more

  • Nhac Nguyen / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 20, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Buddha Day Celebrations in Photos

    Observations of Vesak, or Buddha Day, from several countries across Asia

  • Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 17, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Snowy Ladybug, Shattered Lance, Mexican Smog

    Engineering fashion in Beijing, a luxury houseboat for rising seas, flooding in Paraguay, the Giro d’Italia cycling race in Italy, Buddha’s-birthday observations in Taiwan, skateboarding in Los Angeles, and much more

  • adoc-photos / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 15, 2019
    • 37 Photos

    100 Years Ago in Photos: A Look Back at 1919

    Please take a moment to look back at some of the events and sights from around the world a century ago.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Waiting for Obama
  2. How Trump Broke the Freedom Caucus
  3. The Impossible Future of Christians in the Middle East
  4. Frigid Offices Might Be Killing Women’s Productivity
  5. America’s Alliance System Will Face One of Its Biggest Tests Yet
  6. Impeachment Is a Refusal to Accept the Unacceptable
  7. I Wrote to John Walker Lindh. He Wrote Back.
  8. The Couples Who Get Married on a Weekday
  9. End the Plague of Secret Parenting
  10. White Women Are Helping States Pass Abortion Restrictions
Back to Top