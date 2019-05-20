Buddha Day Celebrations in Photos

Buddhists around the world recently celebrated Vesak, or Buddha Day, a festival that marks the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, observed on the full moon in May or June. Devotees, monks, and nuns gathered in temples and sacred areas to pray and rededicate themselves to the teachings of Buddha. Vesak is observed in varying ways from country to country, and some of these can be seen below in photographs from Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Cambodia, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, and more.