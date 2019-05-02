This year’s National Geographic Travel Photo Contest is still under way, with entries being accepted for just one more day—the competition closes at noon ET on May 3. The grand-prize winner will be awarded $7,500. National Geographic was once again kind enough to allow me to share some of this year’s entries with you, gathered from three categories: Nature, Cities, and People. The photos and captions were written by the photographers and lightly edited for style.
2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest
