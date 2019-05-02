2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest

This year’s National Geographic Travel Photo Contest is still under way, with entries being accepted for just one more day—the competition closes at noon ET on May 3. The grand-prize winner will be awarded $7,500. National Geographic was once again kind enough to allow me to share some of this year’s entries with you, gathered from three categories: Nature, Cities, and People. The photos and captions were written by the photographers and lightly edited for style.

View this page full screen.

