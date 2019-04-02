Winners of Smithsonian Magazine’s 2018 Photo Contest

Selected from more than 48,000 entries, the winning photographs from Smithsonian magazine’s 16th annual competition have been announced. The Grand Prize winner this year, Newest Cowboy in Town, comes from the Mississippi-based photographer Rory Doyle. Below are the winning images from the following categories: Natural World, The American Experience, Travel, People, Altered Images, and Mobile, as well as the Readers’ Choice winner. Captions were written by the photographers.