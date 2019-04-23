Over the past two weekends, the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place in Indio, California. Thousands of music fans gathered to hear performances by artists on multiple stages, including sets by Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Weezer, Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Kid Cudi, Gesaffelstein, Bad Bunny, and many more. Gathered here are scenes from the performances and of the colorful Coachella concertgoers.
Scenes From Coachella 2019
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.