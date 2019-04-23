Scenes From Coachella 2019

Over the past two weekends, the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place in Indio, California. Thousands of music fans gathered to hear performances by artists on multiple stages, including sets by Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Weezer, Billie Eilish, Blackpink, Kid Cudi, Gesaffelstein, Bad Bunny, and many more. Gathered here are scenes from the performances and of the colorful Coachella concertgoers.

