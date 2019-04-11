Photos: Sudan Protests Lead to the Removal of President Omar al-Bashir

Anti-government protests in Sudan have built since the end of last year, with furious demonstrators calling for President Omar al-Bashir to step down. Sharply-rising food prices and economic mismanagement have driven the recent uprising against al-Bashir, who has been in power since 1989. Last weekend, a sit-in protest was organized in the capital city of Khartoum, which was met by attacks from some security forces—not the national army—reportedly killing more than 8 demonstrators. Thousands remained in place to continue the protest, and earlier today, Sudan's Defense Minister announced that President Omar al-Bashir had been detained, and that a military council would take over for a transitional period. Protest organizers are now calling on their supporters to remain in the streets until power is handed over to a civilian government.