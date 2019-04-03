The Strange Beauty of Salt Mines

Although salt is abundant here on Earth, it still requires extraction from stone deposits or salty waters. The process of mining that salt can produce interesting landscapes, including deep, stable caverns, multicolored pools of water, and geometric carvings. Some of these locations have even become tourist destinations, serving as concert halls, museums, and health spas. Collected here are images of salt mines and evaporation ponds across the world, above and below ground.

