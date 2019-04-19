Photos of the Week: Water Festival, Candy Candidate, Uruguayan Gaucho

Fashion in Pakistan, Ivanka Trump in Ethiopia, ongoing protests in Sudan, Passover in Israel, a huge election in Indonesia, Holy Week celebrations in Spain, an aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan, Notre-Dame cathedral ablaze in Paris, Easter preparations in Ukraine, performances at Coachella, spring skiing in Siberia, and much more

  • Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 17, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Mars in the Gobi Desert

    Photographers were on hand as some of the first student groups arrived to tour this vision of Mars in China’s Gobi Desert.

  • Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 16, 2019
    • 9 Photos

    After the Fire: Photos From Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

    Investigators and photographers were able to get a first look at the damaged interior.

  • Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 15, 2019
    • 16 Photos

    Photos: The Devastation of Notre-Dame Cathedral

    A massive fire burned through the roof of one of Europe’s most visited historic landmarks today.

  • Roslan Rahman / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 12, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Inflatable Astronaut, Presidential Field, Falcon Heavy

    The arrest of Julian Assange in London; memorials to Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles; a Wookiee and a Dalek in Scarborough, England; Thailand’s water festival; overfilled reservoirs in rain-soaked Lebanon and Iraq; and much more

