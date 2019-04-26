Photos of the Week: Unicorn Factory, Bavarian Pilgrims, Miniature Chernobyl

Thanos in the Philippines, an adoptive cat in Crimea, mourning in Sri Lanka, Holy Week in Jerusalem, ANZAC Day in Australia, flooding in Quebec, a light show in Romania, stylish indoor tennis in Barcelona, Kim Jong Un in Russia, an Easter parade in New York City, equestrian vaulting in France, and much more.

View this page full screen.

