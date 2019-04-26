Thanos in the Philippines, an adoptive cat in Crimea, mourning in Sri Lanka, Holy Week in Jerusalem, ANZAC Day in Australia, flooding in Quebec, a light show in Romania, stylish indoor tennis in Barcelona, Kim Jong Un in Russia, an Easter parade in New York City, equestrian vaulting in France, and much more.
Photos of the Week: Unicorn Factory, Bavarian Pilgrims, Miniature Chernobyl
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.