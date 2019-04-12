The arrest of Julian Assange in London; lioness relocation in the Gaza Strip; memorials to Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles; a Wookiee and a Dalek in Scarborough, England; cyclone recovery in Mozambique; record flooding in Iran; a marathon in Vienna; Thailand’s water festival; overfilled reservoirs in rain-soaked Lebanon and Iraq; and much more
Photos of the Week: Inflatable Astronaut, Presidential Field, Falcon Heavy
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.