Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris

Earlier today, smoke was observed billowing from the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral, in central Paris; it was undergoing renovation work. The smoke grew and was followed by flames, which consumed the roof and caused the central spire of the cathedral to collapse. The gothic cathedral is visited by millions of tourists and locals every year. Authorities report no injuries or deaths at the moment, and have tentatively linked the fire to the renovations, which were due to have been completed in 2022. Below, some images of the disaster, and a handful of images from inside Notre Dame before the fire.

