Photos: Mourning and Anguish After the Devastating Attacks in Sri Lanka

On Easter Sunday, eight separate bombs tore through luxury hotels and churches in several locations across Sri Lanka, in a coordinated attack carried out by at least six suicide bombers. Authorities say the number of people killed in the attacks is now 290, with more than 500 receiving treatment for injuries. This was the deadliest violence in Sri Lanka since its civil war ended 10 years ago. Today in Colombo, another bomb was found and detonated by the police. Investigations have just begun, and police have arrested two dozen people so far; no organization has claimed responsibility. Today, in the affected towns in Sri Lanka, relatives are gathering at local morgues to identify their loved ones, some by watching a slideshow of photographs of the remains, hoping to catch a glance of a familiar bit of clothing or jewelry amid the horror. The first of hundreds of funerals took place today as well.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Vadim Ghirda / AP
    • In Focus
    • Apr 19, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Water Festival, Candy Candidate, Uruguayan Gaucho

    Fashion in Pakistan, Ivanka Trump in Ethiopia, Holy Week celebrations in Spain, an aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan, Notre-Dame cathedral ablaze in Paris, spring skiing in Siberia, and much more

  • Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 17, 2019
    • 20 Photos

    Mars in the Gobi Desert

    Photographers were on hand as some of the first student groups arrived to tour this vision of Mars in China’s Gobi Desert.

  • Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 16, 2019
    • 9 Photos

    After the Fire: Photos From Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

    Investigators and photographers were able to get a first look at the damaged interior.

  • Francois Guillot / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Apr 15, 2019
    • 16 Photos

    Photos: The Devastation of Notre-Dame Cathedral

    A massive fire burned through the roof of one of Europe’s most visited historic landmarks today.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Truth About Dentistry
  2. Game of Thrones: The One Where Everyone Contemplates Imminent Death
  3. The Mystery of Business Casual
  4. Grieving the Future I Imagined for My Daughter
  5. Jeopardy Wasn’t Designed for a Contestant Like James Holzhauer
  6. The Predator That Makes Great White Sharks Flee in Fear
  7. Physicians Get Addicted Too
  8. How to Talk to an Anti-vax Relative
  9. America Is Fine With Collusion
  10. CNN Is About to Host a Hunger Games Town Hall
Back to Top