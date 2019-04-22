Photos: Mourning and Anguish After the Devastating Attacks in Sri Lanka

On Easter Sunday, eight separate bombs tore through luxury hotels and churches in several locations across Sri Lanka, in a coordinated attack carried out by at least six suicide bombers. Authorities say the number of people killed in the attacks is now 290, with more than 500 receiving treatment for injuries. This was the deadliest violence in Sri Lanka since its civil war ended 10 years ago. Today in Colombo, another bomb was found and detonated by the police. Investigations have just begun, and police have arrested two dozen people so far; no organization has claimed responsibility. Today, in the affected towns in Sri Lanka, relatives are gathering at local morgues to identify their loved ones, some by watching a slideshow of photographs of the remains, hoping to catch a glance of a familiar bit of clothing or jewelry amid the horror. The first of hundreds of funerals took place today as well.