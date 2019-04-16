A day after the devastating blaze that destroyed the roof and spire of the Notre-Dame cathedral, investigators and photographers were able to get a first look at the damage inside, including the preservation of a number of valuable artifacts and features among piles of debris and a heavily damaged roof. Private citizens and companies in France have stepped forward, pledging hundreds of millions of euros to help restore the treasured building.
After the Fire: Photos From Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral
