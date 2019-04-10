A Photo Visit to Mount Fanjing

Mount Fanjing, or Fanjingshan, sits in the Wuling mountain range in southwestern China’s Guizhou Province. Named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year, the mountain is home to a conservation area, a nature reserve, and a number of Buddhist temples—it has been considered a sacred site for centuries. Two of these temples sit atop a lonely spire called the New Golden Summit, or Red Clouds Golden Summit, which rises more than 330 feet (100 meters) above the surrounding mountaintop. The Temple of the Buddha and Maitreya Temple are separated by a narrow gorge that visitors can cross via a short bridge.