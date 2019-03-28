Spring Is on the Way

As the Northern Hemisphere begins to warm once more and the spring equinox has passed, flowers and trees finally appear to be in bloom—especially in California, blessed by a very wet winter. Gathered here today, a small collection of images from the past few weeks from North America, Asia, and Europe, of poppies, sunshine, and cherry blossoms—surely signs of warmer days to come.

