Photos of the Week: Underwater Restaurant, Holi Colors, Wonderland Eurasia

Nowruz celebrations in Iraq, a closed penal colony in Mexico, terrible flooding in Mozambique, the Paris-Nice cycling race in the Alps, springtime in China and England, St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago and Ireland, mourning in New Zealand, flower fields in California, floodwaters across the midwestern U.S., the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the pyramids of Giza, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Carl Court / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 20, 2019
    • 25 Photos

    Photos: Mourning in New Zealand

    Images from the past few days in Christchurch, where residents continue to gather at makeshift memorials across the city

  • Nati Harnik / AP
    • In Focus
    • Mar 18, 2019
    • 24 Photos

    In Photos: Deadly Floods Sweep the Midwest

    Snowmelt and last week’s “bomb cyclone” have overwhelmed rivers in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and neighboring states, causing widespread flooding that has broken dozens of records and cost at least three lives.

  • Leah Millis / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • Mar 15, 2019
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Hudson Yards, Birdman Rally, Cat Yoga

    A rabbit in war-torn Syria, water shortages in Venezuela, cherry blossoms in China, terror in New Zealand, voting in North Korea, a global youth protest against climate-change inaction, and much more

  • Andrew Burton / Getty
    • In Focus
    • Mar 13, 2019
    • 18 Photos

    Sound Bites: Dogs on the Microphone

    A collection of news photos of pups being interviewed

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. A Secret Database of Child Abuse
  2. John Oliver’s Weak Case for Callout Culture
  3. Us and Jordan Peele’s New Horror
  4. Kavanaugh Went Up to the Line That Sotomayor Crossed
  5. Nobody Knows Anything About ‘Electability’
  6. Your Pillows Might Be Killing Your Neck
  7. The Dirt Celebrates the Soullessness of Mötley Crüe
  8. Americans Can’t Stop Mythologizing Robert Mueller
  9. Elite Colleges Constantly Tell Low-Income Students That They Do Not Belong
  10. Your AirPods Will Die Soon
Back to Top